Former employees: Lexington sexual violence resource center let go of 70% of staff on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former employees at a Lexington sexual violence resource center say 70% of the staff was let go on Thursday.

Several former employees of Ampersand Resource Center have told us they were let go suddenly.

They say they were called into a mandatory meeting Thursday morning.

“Executive Director kind of like look around all of us and announce that the agency will be moving in a different direction and our services are no longer needed,” said a former employee who wishes to remain anonymous.

The former employee says seven of the agency’s 10 full-time employees were let go.

“She did say that we had 15 minutes to collect over belongings and turn in our equipment and be out of the office,” said the former employee.

In the meeting, employees say they were given a letter that gave them until 4:30 that afternoon to return company property; otherwise, law enforcement may be contacted.

A letter former employees of Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center of the Bluegrass say they received on Thursday (Former Ampersand employee)

We are told some employees had sessions scheduled with clients later in the day that they could not see about transitioning to other providers.

“Crisis counseling was crucial for me,” said Alex Berling, a sexual assault survivor. “I honestly don’t know where I would be right now, like, physically or anything like that, had I not received the services I received from Ampersand.”

Berling says she’s concerned about clients who may be affected by these layoffs.

“Not having those services available anymore because they decided to fire all of their staff. It affects honestly the entire community,” said Berling.

We reached out for comment and received a statement from the board chair of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, as Ampersand is a member agency of kASAP. She acknowledged the significant personnel changes at Ampersand, adding that they have staff to cover immediate services and a statement on the center’s next steps will come out next week.

The day before the employees said they were let go, Ampersand took to Facebook, asking for volunteers to apply to work at the center.

A Facebook post on Ampersand's page the day before employees say they were let go. (WKYT)

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.