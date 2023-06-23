Group pushing for CROWN Act ordinance in Danville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Danville woman is trying to get her city to pass a local CROWN Act ordinance.

The CROWN Act is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination because of hair texture or protective styles.

Hairstyles include braids, locks, twists or bantu knots.

Danville resident Cheryl Burton is one of five women with United for Change.

The group wants the City of Danville to have added anti-discrimination protection of cultural hairstyles in the workplace and in the local school system.

They will have a presentation for their newly proposed law in front of Danville council members on Monday, June 26, at 5:30 inside City Hall.

“I’ve seen people that have been discriminated on their jobs, police discrimination, bank discrimination what you’ve seen in every other community with black people. We have it right here in Danville. We are trying to break down those barriers,” said Burton.

Danville mayor James J. H. Atkins was a teacher in the city for several years, and he says he’s seen students struggle with hair discrimination in the past.

The mayor believes the crown act should benefit more than just african americans.

“I stress to folks it’s gotta benefit all people of color if it prevents one person from being discriminated against,” said Mayor Atkins.

There are four other Kentucky cities that have passed a CROWN Act ordinance.

Lexington passed its CROWN Act ordinance back in May.

