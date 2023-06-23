Everyday Kentucky
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

Generic photo of a bat.
Generic photo of a bat.(C. Robiller / Naturlichter.de / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE / MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says they received word about a bat found in Lexington testing positive for rabies Friday afternoon.

They say the bat was discovered in the Meadowthorpe area.

The LFCHD says they have posted signs in the area to notify residents.

They say there does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals, but officials ask that residents keep watch on their pets. They say early symptoms of rabies include a change in behavior, chewing at the bite site, fever and loss of appetite.

