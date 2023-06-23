Everyday Kentucky
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking a Stormy End to the Weekend
Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday, sparking strong to severe storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday, sparking strong to severe storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind.

Showers and storms continue into the new week.

We’ll dry out on Wednesday before our next system arrives late week.

Highs cool to the middle 70s by Tuesday and warm back to near 90s by next Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

