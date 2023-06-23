Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Inducts 2023 Class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night, three days of events concluded with the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Inducting it’s 2023 class.

The six-member class represents most of the state.

Former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater headlined the class. Longtime NFL assistant coach Joe Bugel, who played at WKU was inducted. Former Kentucky Wildcat Frank Fuller played nine seasons in the NFL. Manual product Stephen Wright played nine seasons in the NFL.

Harlan native Larry Kirksey, an EKU alum, was the head coach at Kentucky State, and coached wide receivers at UK in the late 70′s. He coached 17 years in the NFL.

“I think it’s awesome, because of the other men that have gone before me,” Kirksey said. “It’s like I’ve stood on the shoulders of giants now.”

Highlands grad Mike Mitchell played 10 seasons in the NFL.

“When they gave me the news, I was definitely ecstatic, and very proud, you know, this is something I’ve dedicated my life to, and it’s kind of a journey I sat out on with my father and my family and for us to be able to get it accomplished, it’s a great honor,” Mitchell said.

Kentucky is the only state with it’s own Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to it’s mission statement, “The purpose of the KY Pro Football Hall of Fame is to appropriately honor persons that have brought significant recognition to the state of Kentucky, or have by their unusual successful service achieved significant accomplishment on behalf of their school, or have by a significant act or contribution distinguished themselves as an unusual former National Football League player, coach, referee, owner, manager, etc., or have been a significant or unusual supporter of Pro Football.”

