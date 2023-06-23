Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Morehead State head baseball coach leaves for Richmond job

Mik Aoki during Morehead State's win over the University of the Cumberlands in 2023.
Mik Aoki during Morehead State's win over the University of the Cumberlands in 2023.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Armando Berry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, K.Y. (WYMT) - Morehead State head baseball coach Mik Aoki resigned from his position Friday to take over as head coach at the University of Richmond.

Aoki is moving on to the University of Richmond after four seasons at Morehead State.

Aoki earned Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors after a 36-20 season in 2023, winning their first outright OVC regular season title since 1979. He led the Eagles to 92 wins during his time in Morehead.

According to a news release, Morehead State has already begun a nationwide search for its next head baseball coach.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say

Latest News

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0), Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Adou Thiero (3) encourage a teammate from...
Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe Sign NBA 2-Way Deals
Covington Catholic Tight End Willie Rodriguez on his visit to UK
UK Lands 2024 TE Commitment
Trinity Gay, 15, left, was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Lexington. She is the...
Annual event being held this weekend in honor of Trinity Gay
The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents voted in a special called meeting Friday...
EKU settles lawsuit over exit from Ohio Valley Conference