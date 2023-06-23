New playground opens at Lexington park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new playground officially opened at Meadowthorpe Park in Lexington.

City officials say this will help improve the quality of life for people in the neighborhood, especially kids who live in the area.

They say investing in outdoor projects is important.

“Our neighborhoods are the heartbeat of our city. And with an unprecedented investment in parks, our teams prioritize these neighborhood infrastructure improvements, projects like the one here in Meadowthorpe and 13 other playgrounds in Lexington,” said Lexington Parks and Recreation Director Monica Conrad.

The new park was funded by American Rescue Plan money.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.