One dead following Lawrence Co. fire, name released

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - (UPDATE - 1:57 p.m.) Kentucky State Police troopers have identified the man they say died in a fire Friday morning in Louisa.

The man was identified as Terry L. Derossett, 67.

Troopers say the cause of the fire along Oak Street appears to have been electrical. Officers say the fire may have started near a dryer.

(ORIGINAL - 11:49 a.m.) One man is dead following a fire in Lawrence County.

Kentucky State Police troopers tell our sister station WSAZ it happened at a home on Oak Street in Louisa around 8:30 Friday morning.

We are told a woman who was also inside the home was taken to a hospital. We do not know her current condition.

Officials believe the fire may have started in or near a dryer and was electrical in nature.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.