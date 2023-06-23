This Saturday marks one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Saturday marks a year since the supreme court ended federal abortion protections.

Justices overturned Roe v. Wade with a new landmark decision.

For anti-abortion advocates, the day last year was filled with joy. However, for abortion-rights advocates, it was the opposite.

Tamarra Wieder with Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates says Kentuckians lost abortion access on August 1st of last year. Since then, she says there’s been a variety of emotions surrounding the topic.

“It’s a lot of fear, a lot of anguish, a lot of desperation. Patients come here hoping to receive medical care. They don’t understand the political climate, the political decisions,” said Wielder.

While organizations like Planned Parenthood are still rallying and advocating for abortion access, Addia Wuchner, with Kentucky Right to Life, says they’re continuing to advocate to keep abortion restricted in the state.

“We’ve learned a lot is that we need more support, but you can’t just do it all,” said Wuchner. “Legislation and law are tools. What we need to do in our advocacy work happens on the daily basis in the community.”

Kentucky was one of 13 states where trigger laws took effect after the ruling nearly a year ago. This made most abortions illegal in the state, the only exceptions being to save the mother’s life or prevent disabling injury.

Both sides of the argument say they will continue to advocate.

This week, the ACLU filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit against Kentucky’s abortion ban. A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing to sue on behalf of patients.

