Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

This Saturday marks one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned

This Saturday marks a year since the supreme court ended federal abortion protections.
This Saturday marks a year since the supreme court ended federal abortion protections.(Source: Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Saturday marks a year since the supreme court ended federal abortion protections.

Justices overturned Roe v. Wade with a new landmark decision.

For anti-abortion advocates, the day last year was filled with joy. However, for abortion-rights advocates, it was the opposite.

Tamarra Wieder with Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates says Kentuckians lost abortion access on August 1st of last year. Since then, she says there’s been a variety of emotions surrounding the topic.

“It’s a lot of fear, a lot of anguish, a lot of desperation. Patients come here hoping to receive medical care. They don’t understand the political climate, the political decisions,” said Wielder.

While organizations like Planned Parenthood are still rallying and advocating for abortion access, Addia Wuchner, with Kentucky Right to Life, says they’re continuing to advocate to keep abortion restricted in the state.

“We’ve learned a lot is that we need more support, but you can’t just do it all,” said Wuchner. “Legislation and law are tools. What we need to do in our advocacy work happens on the daily basis in the community.”

Kentucky was one of 13 states where trigger laws took effect after the ruling nearly a year ago. This made most abortions illegal in the state, the only exceptions being to save the mother’s life or prevent disabling injury.

Both sides of the argument say they will continue to advocate.

This week, the ACLU filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit against Kentucky’s abortion ban. A state supreme court decision prompted the move. Justices say abortion providers lack standing to sue on behalf of patients.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say

Latest News

Emergency officials urge safety on the lake this Summer
WATCH | Emergency officials urge safety on the lake this Summer
MGN
Commonwealth of Kindness: Random Acts of Flowers
The lake can be a popular place for people during the summer, but it can also be dangerous.
Emergency officials urge safety on the lake this Summer
Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wanted to know more about one of Kentucky’s...
Good Question: What powers, privileges and duties do Kentucky constables have?