Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in one Southern Kentucky county are facing some serious charges.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents on Thursday night in different areas of the county.

The first one happened just before 9 p.m. on Bobby Tucker Road. Officials say a man was breaking items inside a home there and threatening his family.

When police arrived, the suspect, Scotty Dobbs, 52, of Monticello, took off on foot and ran into some nearby woods. The deputy found him a short time later, took him into custody and charged him with criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and public intoxication.

In the second incident, deputies were called to a home on Kelsey Road around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots being fired at a neighbor’s house. When they arrived at that scene, they found four shotgun shells in the yard and on the front porch of the other home.

The victims in the case told police the suspect, Sierra Piercy, 25, also of Monticello, pointed the gun at them and fired it in their direction.

No one was hurt, but deputies say they had to get Piercy out of her house so they could take her into custody.

She is charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

