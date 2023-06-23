Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in one Southern Kentucky county are facing some serious charges.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents on Thursday night in different areas of the county.

The first one happened just before 9 p.m. on Bobby Tucker Road. Officials say a man was breaking items inside a home there and threatening his family.

When police arrived, the suspect, Scotty Dobbs, 52, of Monticello, took off on foot and ran into some nearby woods. The deputy found him a short time later, took him into custody and charged him with criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and public intoxication.

In the second incident, deputies were called to a home on Kelsey Road around 9:30 p.m. on a report of shots being fired at a neighbor’s house. When they arrived at that scene, they found four shotgun shells in the yard and on the front porch of the other home.

The victims in the case told police the suspect, Sierra Piercy, 25, also of Monticello, pointed the gun at them and fired it in their direction.

No one was hurt, but deputies say they had to get Piercy out of her house so they could take her into custody.

She is charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both suspects were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say

Latest News

Kentucky is known worldwide for its horse racing, bourbon, and basketball. But many people may...
Off The Beaten Path: Central Ky. family continues state’s beer cheese legacy
A new playground officially opened at Meadowthorpe Park in Lexington.
New playground opens at Lexington park
Kate Kaufling is a nursing student at the University of Kentucky.
UK dancer battling cancer
In late April, Timonte Harris and Lakeisha Hill died after the shooting on Chestnut Street....
Family of Corry Jackson remains adamant that he is innocent