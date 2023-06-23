Everyday Kentucky
UK Lands 2024 TE Commitment

Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez announced he has committed to play at UK.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Covington Catholic tight end Willie Rodriguez announced he has committed to play at UK.

Rodriguez is 6′4″ and 240 pounds. He is a consensus 3-star prospect and 24/7 Sports lists him as the sixth ranked player in the state for the 2024 class.

He had 14 receptions for 295 yards and five touchdowns for the Colonels last season. He also held offers from Purdue, Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

Rodriguez is Head Coach Mark Stoops and company’s fourth commitment this week. UK has nine commitments in the ‘24 class, four from in the state of Kentucky (OL Hayes Johnson, QB Cutter Boley, and OL Aba Selm).

