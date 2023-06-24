Everyday Kentucky
22-year-old charged with murder, DUI after deadly crash in Green County

Daniel Sidebottom was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Daniel Sidebottom was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 22-year-old is facing several charges including murder and DUI after a deadly crash in the Summersville community of Green County.

The crash happened Saturday around 1:53 a.m. at the intersection of KY 61 and KY 323.

Kentucky State Police said Daniel Sidebottom was headed west on KY-323 when he ran a stop sign and hit a 2023 Honda Odyssey that was traveling north on KY 61.

One of the passengers in the Honda Odyssey was 63-year-old Sandra Durfee. Durfee was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said the other four passengers in the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Sidebottom refused medical treatment. He was arrested and charged with one count of DUI, disregarding a stop sign, murder and five counts of assault.

