Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Track incoming Severe Storms Risk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday morning will be relatively calm in comparison to the rest of the weekend - with clouds remaining relatively clear until we approach the mid-afternoon. Scattered shower chances increase across central and eastern Kentucky in the mid-afternoon, with temps also climbing to the mid 80s.

The overnight into Sunday will remain clear as well, but in the Sunday morning hours, we will notice storms roll into the Bluegrass. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued starting tonight at 6pm. The first band of rain is looking to come in the morning hours - bringing about heavy rain but no substantial wind threat. There will be a break in the rainfall for parts of the mid-day hours with more storms headed in the evening.

The second round of storms is coming in late Sunday - with heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Winds could peak around 50 mph in some parts of the state. Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a hail threat and tornado risk for parts of Central and Western Kentucky. The storm band is severe, so damaging winds and rainfall is potential as these storms pass.

More rain is headed for the region on Monday - allowing rainfall to blanket the state according to some models. Additionally, we will start off our week cooler as the storms pass through, leaving us with high temps in the 70s.

