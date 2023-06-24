Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Track incoming Severe Storms Risk

FastCast | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks incoming Storms
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday morning will be relatively calm in comparison to the rest of the weekend - with clouds remaining relatively clear until we approach the mid-afternoon. Scattered shower chances increase across central and eastern Kentucky in the mid-afternoon, with temps also climbing to the mid 80s.

The overnight into Sunday will remain clear as well, but in the Sunday morning hours, we will notice storms roll into the Bluegrass. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued starting tonight at 6pm. The first band of rain is looking to come in the morning hours - bringing about heavy rain but no substantial wind threat. There will be a break in the rainfall for parts of the mid-day hours with more storms headed in the evening.

The second round of storms is coming in late Sunday - with heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Winds could peak around 50 mph in some parts of the state. Additionally, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a hail threat and tornado risk for parts of Central and Western Kentucky. The storm band is severe, so damaging winds and rainfall is potential as these storms pass.

More rain is headed for the region on Monday - allowing rainfall to blanket the state according to some models. Additionally, we will start off our week cooler as the storms pass through, leaving us with high temps in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Kate Kaufling is a nursing student at the University of Kentucky.
UK dancer battling cancer
Police lights generic
Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday, sparking strong to severe storms.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast | Tracking a Stormy End to the Weekend
WKYT 7-day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cooler Temps and Chance Rain Starts off Weekend
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, June 22nd