Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Annual ‘Duck Derby’ held in Lexington to benefit children across Kentucky

The event featured live music and life-sized duck pals to visit, all while raising money for...
The event featured live music and life-sized duck pals to visit, all while raising money for the Kiwanis Club.(wkyt)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Kiwanis hosted their 3rd annual Duck Derby, inviting fans of the beloved squeaky toy to Lexington Green to cheer on rubber ducks across the pond.

The event featured live music and life-sized duck pals to visit, all while raising money for the Kiwanis Club.

“The money we raise is all going to kids here in the Bluegrass,” said Roy Bohon, Kiwanis Club President. “It’s a great event. It’s a lot of work, but its super fun.”

The club says that the proceeds from the event return directly to help children across the Bluegrass. Donations are being sent to school snack-pack programs, local scholarships, and even to help build accessible playground equipment - all with the hope of helping those in need.

“The first two years, we adopted 7,000 ducks each year...and we made over $30,000 each year for the kids,” said Roy Bohon. “Anybody who wants to get involved, just look us up on the internet...that’s probably the easiest way. There will be phone numbers and other emails you can contact.”

For more information about ways to help the Kiwanis Club, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Kate Kaufling is a nursing student at the University of Kentucky.
UK dancer battling cancer

Latest News

Trinity’s track & field career was cut short when she was shot and killed at a Lexington...
6th Annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic held in Lexington
Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report...
Lexington fire department investigates structure fire, 3 people displaced
Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Sanders Park was where the previous rally was held and where another one will be held saturday...
Trans rights rally to be held in Corbin weeks after viral incident at previous rally