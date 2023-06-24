Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

First Alert Weather Day
Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms on Sunday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms on Sunday. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

Showers and storms continue into the new week.

We’ll dry out on Wednesday before our next system arrives late week.

Highs cool to the middle 70s by Tuesday and warm back to near 90s by next Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Generic photo of a bat.
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

Latest News

7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Track incoming Severe Storms Risk
Tracking our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday, sparking strong to severe storms.
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast | Tracking a Stormy End to the Weekend
WKYT 7-day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cooler Temps and Chance Rain Starts off Weekend