Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking multiple waves of strong to severe storms on Sunday. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

Showers and storms continue into the new week.

We’ll dry out on Wednesday before our next system arrives late week.

Highs cool to the middle 70s by Tuesday and warm back to near 90s by next Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

