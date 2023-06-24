Jessamine Co. man indicted in connection with 2021 homicide

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 homicide.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Richard Hush was indicted for murder by the Jessamine County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Hush is indicted in connection with 2021 the death of Donald Barnes. They say Barnes was transported to the University of Kentucky Emergency Room after an altercation with Hush, where he later died from his injuries.

Hush is lodged at the Jessamine County Detention Center.

