Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a judge on Friday night to postpone until December the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for retaining classified documents.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this week set an initial trial date of Aug. 14 for Trump, who faces 37 felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and obstructing Justice Department efforts to get them back.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team asked Cannon to reschedule the trial for Dec. 11. They said the delay was necessary because the case involves classified information and will require Trump’s lawyers to obtain security clearances, a process that is underway.

The Justice Department said this week that it has begun sharing with the Trump legal team evidence relevant to the case.

But, they said in their Friday filing, “Even with the prompt production the government has arranged, the inclusion of additional time for defense counsel to review and digest the discovery, to make their own decisions about any production to the government, and for the government to review the same, is reasonable and appropriate.”

The Justice Department said Trump’s lawyers do not object to pushing the trial date back. The judge will ultimately set the trial date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police got the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday.
Coroner identifies woman found dead on New Circle Road
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say

Latest News

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Sanders Park was where the previous rally was held and where another one will be held saturday...
Trans rights rally to be held in Corbin weeks after viral incident at previous rally
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake
Richard Hush
Jessamine Co. man indicted in connection with 2021 homicide