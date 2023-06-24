Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Green County

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Green County that happened Saturday Morning, according to a release.

KSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of KY-61 and KY-323 in Summersville around 1:53 a.m., officials said.

The preliminary investigation found that 22-year-old Daniel Sidebottom was traveling west on KY-323 when he ran a stop sign and hit a minivan, driven by 63-year-old Ronald Durfee, with five passengers.

A passenger in the minivan, 63-year-old Sandra Durfee, was flown to UofL Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Ronald, as well as the other four passengers, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the release. Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials said Sidebottom was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, disregarding a stop sign, murder, two counts of assault first-degree and three counts of assault second-degree. He is being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Generic photo of a bat.
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

Latest News

The event featured live music and life-sized duck pals to visit, all while raising money for...
Annual ‘Duck Derby’ held in Lexington to benefit children across Kentucky
Trinity’s track & field career was cut short when she was shot and killed at a Lexington...
6th Annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic held in Lexington
Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report...
Lexington fire department investigates structure fire, 3 people displaced
Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident