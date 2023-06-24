Lexington fire department investigates structure fire, 3 people displaced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire. In total, more than a dozen units were sent to fight the flames.

According to the Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, one person was removed from a second-story window of the structure before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3 people will be displaced due to fire damage. Red Cross will be assisting those individuals.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

