Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington fire department investigates structure fire, 3 people displaced

Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report...
Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report of a structure fire.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is currently investigating a structure fire that happened on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the incident was upgraded to a working structure fire. In total, more than a dozen units were sent to fight the flames.

According to the Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, one person was removed from a second-story window of the structure before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3 people will be displaced due to fire damage. Red Cross will be assisting those individuals.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Kate Kaufling is a nursing student at the University of Kentucky.
UK dancer battling cancer
Police lights generic
Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Sanders Park was where the previous rally was held and where another one will be held saturday...
Trans rights rally to be held in Corbin weeks after viral incident at previous rally
Richard Hush
Jessamine Co. man indicted in connection with 2021 homicide
Generic photo of a bat.
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies