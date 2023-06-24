Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
They say they responded to a shooting on Crosby Drive and Hartland Pikeway.
They said they found a gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
