Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.

They say they responded to a shooting on Crosby Drive and Hartland Pikeway.

They said they found a gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

