Trans rights rally to be held in Corbin weeks after viral incident at previous rally

Sanders Park was where the previous rally was held and where another one will be held Saturday afternoon.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Weeks after organizers in Corbin say their trans rights rally was disrupted by two men who they believed were armed and dangerous, a new rally will be held in the same location.

Sanders Park was where the previous rally was held and where another one will be held saturday afternoon.

Trent Osborne was the organizer of the original rally and said that the men were yelling homophobic slurs and even threatening members of the group.

Despite the scary situation, Osborne says another rally will be held in the same place on Saturday. However, this rally will be for more than just trans rights.

“If they want to come and protest women’s rights, abortion rights, LGBT, for people of color. Any of these things they can come here and do it. It’s time to have their voices heard,” said Osborne,

The Corbin Police Department came to the scene before the fight escalated, and after the situation was diffused, they found that the group hosting a rally did not take the correct measures to host there.

One aspect of the first rally that did not follow protocol was the failure to apply for a permit to be in Sanders Park, but for this rally they have things sorted out.

“We have a permit in place,” said Osborne.

Detective Robbie Hodge shared that having a permit isn’t just a protocol measure. It’s a safety measure too.

“As long as they come down and let us know what to expect, we will adjust and respond appropriately. We just want to keep everyone safe and to do that we have to know what’s going on,” said Detective Robbie Hodge.

Osborne hopes that the focus of tomorrow’s rally is what it’s meant for; love and acceptance.

“hate has no place in Kentucky or this world. Y’all means all,” said Osborne.

