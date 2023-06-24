Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Thousands celebrate at Lexington Pride Festival

Lexington’s annual Pride Festival was held at Central Bank Center.
Lexington’s annual Pride Festival was held at Central Bank Center.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual Pride Festival was held at Central Bank Center.

The event is typically outside, but it was moved indoors.

It didn’t stop thousands of Kentuckians from coming to celebrate the day.

Vendors were set up inside the facility offering information and resources.

There was live music, food, and entertainment for people of all ages.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re not going to be quiet about who we are. I’m not going to hide who I am anymore. I’m allowed to be who I am. I’m a human being. I’m allowed to be on this planet just like everyone else,” CJ Dillow, an attendee from Moorehead said.

Many people at the event said it has been a long year, with a legislative session that included anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Rob Capley said this marks his 15th year attending pride.

“We’re going to be loud, and we’re going to be proud. We are going to enjoy our time. Some people will like that and some people won’t, but the thing is, we can’t care what every single person thinks. We have to care what we think,” Capley said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Generic photo of a bat.
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

Latest News

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Green County
The event featured live music and life-sized duck pals to visit, all while raising money for...
Annual ‘Duck Derby’ held in Lexington to benefit children across Kentucky
Trinity’s track & field career was cut short when she was shot and killed at a Lexington...
6th Annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic held in Lexington
Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report...
Lexington fire department investigates structure fire, 3 people displaced