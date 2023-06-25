Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a First Alert Weather Day today as we are tracking heavy rain and severe storms impacting parts of the region in the mid-morning hours and returning for the late evening hours.

The first band of storms will effect Kentucky throughout the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. IT will bring about heavy rainfall associated with a very thin band of rain. In the mid-afternoon hours, the rain and clouds will stop for a moment - allowing us to build in heat and humidity. The second round of storms will push-in in the late evening hours, with a greater threat of heavy winds, rain, and hail risk starting around 7pm. The line of storms will also bring wind gusts of 40+mph.

Storms will move out by the early Monday Morning hours, leaving a lingering scattered shower chance for both Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, a cold front trailing behind the storm will allow for high temps in the mid 70s.

Wednesday is the driest day on the forecast - but storm risks will return for next weekend.

Have a Great Day and Stay Safe!

