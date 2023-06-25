BNA reports one person dead at airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Sunday morning as a result of an “unfortunate accident,” the airport announced in a release.

BNA said the death occurred just before 6 a.m. at the airport. A 30-year-old Kentucky man reportedly jumped to his death from the 6th floor of a parking garage, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Airport police told authorities they were talking with the man when he ran and jumped.

MNPD detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of a 30 yr old KY man who jumped to his death from the 6th floor of a BNA airport parking garage this morning. Airport Police report they were talking with him about his depressed state when he ran & jumped. pic.twitter.com/gQdmFgyirB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 25, 2023

The incident is not impacting travel.

“If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 for the Crisis Lifeline,” the airport wrote in the release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.