BNA reports one person dead at airport

The airport called the death an “unfortunate accident.”
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person died at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Sunday morning as a result of an “unfortunate accident,” the airport announced in a release.

BNA said the death occurred just before 6 a.m. at the airport. A 30-year-old Kentucky man reportedly jumped to his death from the 6th floor of a parking garage, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Airport police told authorities they were talking with the man when he ran and jumped.

The incident is not impacting travel.

“If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 for the Crisis Lifeline,” the airport wrote in the release.

