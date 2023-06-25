Everyday Kentucky
Booktrail unveiled in Jacobson Park

On Saturday, Celebrate Lexington unveiled its first book trail in the Jacobson Park children’s...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday, Celebrate Lexington unveiled its first book trail in the Jacobson Park children’s playground.

A book trail allows visitors to walk through a park, while also enjoying a children’s story and artwork.

“Today is the first day for this wonderful program, and we’re starting right here in Jacobson Park at this wonderful, accessible playground that is so popular with children and families,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Additional book trails in Wellington Park and Masterson Station are set to be installed in early July.

