FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Has A Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11PM for much of the region.

Today is a very active weather day across the Commonwealth as we track strong to severe storms through the area. These storms will pack high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes.

One round of strong to severe storms works across the west early today. We catch a bit of a break after that as humidity and temps surge. This turns toasty for many but this is adding fuel to the atmosphere for more big boomers.

Storms develop across southern Illinois and southern Indiana later this afternoon and early evening. This line quickly intensifies as it races into Kentucky and will likely cause issues this evening and into the wee hours of Monday.

Damaging winds, very large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

The prime time for severe weather is this evening through the wee hours of Monday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible with cooler temps Monday and Tuesday.

