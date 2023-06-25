Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently, two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene.

The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said.

There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said.

“It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Generic photo of a bat.
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies
Shortly before 8 AM on Saturday, several units were dispatched to 2812 Ryan Circle for a report...
Lexington fire department investigates structure fire, 3 people displaced
In a meeting, employees say they were given a letter that gave them until 4:30 that afternoon...
Former employees: Lexington sexual violence resource center let go of 70% of staff on Thursday
7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Track incoming Severe Storms Risk

Latest News

Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the...
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says
Crews responded to a structure fire along the 300 block of Shoreside Drive at around 11:20 PM...
Saturday night fire leaves Lexington family displaced
People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
Party and protest mix as LGBTQ+ pride parades kick off from New York to San Francisco