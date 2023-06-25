How to Stay Safe in Severe Weather Conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many are continuing to rebuild after the devastating flooding from last year, and the damaging wind storm from this past March - Mother Nature isn’t slowing down, with more storms lingering in the forecast.

Emergency Management Offices in Kentucky are reminding members of the Commonwealth about safety precautions for severe weather - and how best to protect your household from harsh weather conditions.

John Bobel from the Lexington Emergency Management Offices stated that “We certainly want people to know where their safe place is in the house - they should put as many walls in between them and the outside as possible.”

Each type of severe weather requires different safety protocols, but there are some places in your home where you can remain safer than others. If you are protecting yourself from damaging winds, tornado threats or hail damage make sure you go towards the interior of your home or outside walls. Your safest bet in these scenarios will be your basement as it will keep you safe from anything looming outdoors. However, if you are experiencing flash flood warnings, there’s a difference in the protocols. Make sure you seek high ground and go to the highest point of your home. Certainly don’t drive on the roadways - as it only takes one foot of water to float a car. Turn around don’t drown in order to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Bobel reminded folks that ” It’s not a time to go sightsee - if you hear there’s flooding, don’t get in the car and go looking for flooding”

It is encouraged to keep a Severe Weather Kit in your house and vehicle, in case of an emergency situation. Make sure to include bottled water, non-perishable food, extra batteries, and first aid supplies in the event inclement weather damages your home.

Always check in with your local meteorologist for the most accurate forecasts for your home region, and keep an eye on a weather radar to see just when storms might hit.

