”I’ll definitely be more cautious about where I take her out”:Local pet owners concerned after bat with rabies found in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their furry friends.

“I don’t play around with sicknesses when it comes to animals, especially when it comes to my baby,” said Hannah Howell, Dog Owner

On Friday afternoon, The Lexington-Fayette county Health Department released a statement warning those in the area of a bat that tested positive for rabies.

The culprit of this rabies concern is a bat that was found in the Meadowthorpe area. The Lexington-Fayette County health department say there does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals, but officials ask that residents keep watch on their pets for their safety.

“With him being so young I don’t know if his immune system can handle it,” said Noelle Thompson, a dog owner in the area.

“she’s helped me through a lot since I’ve been out here and it’d be really hard if I had to deal with losing an animal,” said Howell.

It’s not just animals that are at risk, Dr. Jeff Foxx shared that rabies can be dangerous for humans as well.

“Rabies is most all the time a fatal disease,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He suggests that in order to keep your pets safe, make sure they’re vaccinated and monitor the pets they socialize with.

For humans, he recommends steering clear of unfamiliar animals.

“Be careful of stray dogs and cats that you don’t know about, be careful of wildlife. You don’t need to take the chance that you’re bitten by one of those,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

Although it can be a scary thought, he believes that the situation will remain under control.

“I think there’s very little risk to start with so I would not have anyone panic or get worried. I think the risk is very small.”

They say if you find a bat in your home and the possibility of human exposure cannot be ruled out, contact the Division of Environmental Health and Protection at (859) 231-9791.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.