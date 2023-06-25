Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

”I’ll definitely be more cautious about where I take her out”:Local pet owners concerned after bat with rabies found in Lexington

With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their...
With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their furry friends.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their furry friends.

“I don’t play around with sicknesses when it comes to animals, especially when it comes to my baby,” said Hannah Howell, Dog Owner

On Friday afternoon, The Lexington-Fayette county Health Department released a statement warning those in the area of a bat that tested positive for rabies.

The culprit of this rabies concern is a bat that was found in the Meadowthorpe area. The Lexington-Fayette County health department say there does not appear to be any contact between neighborhood animals, but officials ask that residents keep watch on their pets for their safety.

“With him being so young I don’t know if his immune system can handle it,” said Noelle Thompson, a dog owner in the area.

“she’s helped me through a lot since I’ve been out here and it’d be really hard if I had to deal with losing an animal,” said Howell.

It’s not just animals that are at risk, Dr. Jeff Foxx shared that rabies can be dangerous for humans as well.

“Rabies is most all the time a fatal disease,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He suggests that in order to keep your pets safe, make sure they’re vaccinated and monitor the pets they socialize with.

For humans, he recommends steering clear of unfamiliar animals.

“Be careful of stray dogs and cats that you don’t know about, be careful of wildlife. You don’t need to take the chance that you’re bitten by one of those,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.

Although it can be a scary thought, he believes that the situation will remain under control.

“I think there’s very little risk to start with so I would not have anyone panic or get worried. I think the risk is very small.”

They say if you find a bat in your home and the possibility of human exposure cannot be ruled out, contact the Division of Environmental Health and Protection at (859) 231-9791.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police say one person was shot Friday evening after a possible road rage incident.
Lexington police: One hurt in shooting after possible road rage incident
Ricky Griffis
Search for missing Ky. man attracts national attention
The sheriff’s office says the Laurel County “Drug Interdiction” Task Force arrested 24 people...
Two dozen arrested in Kentucky drug roundup
Police say it was reported to them that the juveniles were offered candy by a stranger at...
Two juveniles hospitalized after reportedly taking candy from stranger at park, police say
Generic photo of a bat.
Health Department: Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

Latest News

On Saturday, Celebrate Lexington unveiled its first book trail in the Jacobson Park children’s...
Booktrail unveiled in Jacobson Park
Forget Me Not
‘Forget Me Not’ event held in Pikeville to support Alzheimer’s Association
129 women with intellectual disabilities and special needs gathered at Pulaski County High...
A pageant of their own: Pulaski County hosts fifth annual Miss Abilities Pageant
Declan McCoy was just seven years old
Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight