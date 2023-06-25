The Nest raises $50 thousand through Taylor Swift raffle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Taylor Swift lovers know all too well that scoring a golden ticket to The Eras Tour can be treacherous. Some fans are calling it ‘the great war.’ The team at The Nest are among the lucky ones able to snag tickets.

“We found some tickets and we found one of the last hotel rooms I think available in the whole city,” said Director of Philanthropy at The Nest, JoEllen Wilhoite.

The Nest is a non-profit in Lexington.

“We’ve been around for over 45 years. Our mission is to help prevent the abuse and neglect of both children and adults,” said Executive Director of The Nest, Jeffrey White.

Rather than put on their best dress and run to the concert in Cincinnati themselves, The Nest decided to host a raffle. They’re helping one fan’s wildest dreams come true in the process. Long story short, the response was crazier than any fundraiser they’ve ever hosted.

“We had a maximum of 1,000 tickets and we sold out all of the raffle tickets in 15 days, which was incredible. What that meant was, all of those tickets were 50 dollars a piece, we made 50,000 dollars,” said Wilhoite.

That money will make a big change at The Nest. There’s a bigger need for their services now than ever before.

“Family assistance particularly before Covid, we were seeing an average of 300 people that were coming into The Nest and that has doubled. We’re seeing over 600 people,” said White.

Family assistance offers basic necessity items to the community. It’s just one of their four programs. They also offer the only free drop-off child care facility in all of Kentucky, parenting programs, and an intimate partner violence program. The Nest provides IPV support in a number of ways including counseling and court advocacy.

1,000 people purchased raffle tickets, each of them helping to support The Nest and their work.

The Nest staff drew the name of the raffle winner on their Facebook live Sunday morning. You can watch it here.

Their next big fundraiser is the A Night for The Nest gala on September 23. Tickets will be available for purchase soon. For more information, visit The Nest’s website here.

