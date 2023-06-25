Everyday Kentucky
A pageant of their own: Pulaski County hosts fifth annual Miss Abilities Pageant

129 women with intellectual disabilities and special needs gathered at Pulaski County High...
129 women with intellectual disabilities and special needs gathered at Pulaski County High School to take part in the fifth annual Miss Abilities Pageant.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - 129 women with intellectual disabilities and special needs gathered at Pulaski County High School to take part in the fifth annual Miss Abilities Pageant.

The pageant was founded in 2017 by Sheila Field and Blake Roberts after noticing the county did not have much for women with intellectual disabilities.

After seeing only 43 signups in their first year, the pageant grew in popularity thanks to support and donations from members of the community.

“I’m so glad that we have a community that is willing to donate to us because we are donations only,” Roberts said. “I’m just glad that we have a community that’s willing to help us make this day possible every year.”

Roberts said after having to seek community support in year one, the community has been a lot more eager to help out.

“I feel like once you come one time and you experience this, you are always going to want to come back,” Roberts said. “You’re always going to want to be involved, you’re always going to want to volunteer, you’re always going to want to donate.”

Roberts said the support comes from all over the state to create the what Roberts considers to be the most exciting day.

“It’s the most heartwarming day of the year for us,” Roberts said. “For us, this is better than Christmas.”

For Osborne meaning of the day is far greater than a simple trophy.

“Having other girls follow me in my footsteps and wanting to be like me, and they can do anything they want in life,” Osborne said.

This year Bellena Wilburn came in first, Anita Thomas placed second and Kadedra Warren placed third.

1st Bellena Wilburn 2nd Anita Thomas 3rd Kadedra Warren
1st Bellena Wilburn 2nd Anita Thomas 3rd Kadedra Warren(Pulaski County Miss Abilities Pageant)

Roberts says she encourages other communities to use the miss abilities name and start their own pageant in their county.

