Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Owensboro, police say.

It happened in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888. Or, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

