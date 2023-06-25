Everyday Kentucky
Saturday night fire leaves Lexington family displaced

Crews responded to a structure fire along the 300 block of Shoreside Drive at around 11:20 PM on Saturday night. Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family has been displaced after an overnight fire.

Crews responded to a structure fire along the 300 block of Shoreside Drive at around 11:20 PM on Saturday night. Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were able to quickly find and extinguish the fire. The flames caused damage to the second floor and caused smoke damage throughout the entire home.

No injuries were reported.

