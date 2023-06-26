Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Storms Push Out -Leaving a Calmer Start to the Week

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe storms ravaged the state in the overnight - leaving parts of Kentucky grappling with extensive damage. Hail was reported to be baseball sized and winds peaked in the overnight around 70 mph. Heavy rainfall finally pushed out of the region around the early hours this morning, leaving Kentucky with lingering cloud cover and some moisture in the air.

Our Monday day will be a much calmer set-up with a relatively sunny first half of the day. Scattered shower chances return in parts of the afternoon, bringing about some chances of rain around dinner. Temps will peak around the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring about more afternoon shower chances and we will see some cooler temps settle with highs in the 70s. Wednesday is the driest day in our immediate forecast, but storm chances will return by the end of the week. We will see temps climb towards 90 by the weekend, and some storm chances return to pair with the heat.

Have a great day!

First Alert Weather WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

