Fallen 100-year-old maple tree damages several headstones in Jessamine Co. cemetery

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County residents are recovering from last night’s storm, as several trees were blown down.

Some of those trees defaced property. This includes a 100-year-old maple tree falling and damaging several headstones inside a Nicholasville cemetery.

A Nicholasville city official tells us in the Richmond Avenue section of the Maple Grove Cemetery. There are four headstones in need of repair, some are crushed and some are broken and pushed over.

The number of damaged headstones could increase as workers remove those heavy branches.

Phillip Yates with Nicholasville Monument Company stopped by to see the damaged headstones. Some of the headstones he’s designed are in the cemetery.

“It’s just tragic, you know that people have to re-live that. Every time something happens to a stone, something like that happens, they have to re-live the death of that loved one,” said headstone designer Phillip Yates.

The City of Nicholasville owns the cemetery. City spokesperson Doug Blackford says the city has insurance on the property and they will be contacting the affected families.

“You just get them involved and do our best and give the best effort to put it back the way it was,” said Blackford.

Blackford says Maple Grove Cemetery had suffered damage in other incidents like the 2009 ice storm when several trees were knocked down, and more recently, in 2021, Nicholasville police say a suspected drunk driver drove into Maple Grove, damaging almost two dozen headstones.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

