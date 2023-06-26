FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Tracking A Few More Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe weather caused a lot of issues across the state Sunday afternoon and evening with widespread power outages and some super large hail. As we look ahead, we have more storms to track as a ‘Ring of Fire’ pattern sets up late in the week.

Damaging winds and large hail, as expected, turned out to be the main severe weather players on Sunday. Many folks are cleaning up out there today.

Temps are way down today compared to Sunday as northwest winds slowly kick in. Wrap around showers and thunderstorms will be sweeping in from the north and northwest later in the day, especially across the north and east.

Additional showers and storms will be around on Tuesday, but this will be fairly scattered with the greatest concentration across the east.

Wednesday looks and feels really good so get out and enjoy it.

The pattern from Thursday through Sunday looks to feature some serious heat bubbling northward along the Mississippi River and some of this rolls into Kentucky. This won’t fully get in here as rounds of thunderstorms look to be rolling along the outer edges of the real deal heat. This means we may very well see some strong to severe storms coming at us in waves during this time.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.