Good Question: Can a Kentucky governor be ousted from office?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question from a viewer shows that there are similarities between the U.S. Constitution and Kentucky’s.

For today’s Good Question John asks, “Can the governor be ousted from office?”

Yes, John, they can, but it has never happened. Kentucky’s constitution, like the U.S. constitution, outlines that process.

“The Governor and all civil officers shall be liable to impeachment for any misdemeanors in office; but judgment in such cases shall not extend further than removal from office, and disqualification to hold any office of honor, trust or profit under this Commonwealth.”

They could still be liable in criminal court.

The process begins in the Kentucky House of Representatives which has the sole power of impeachment. It then moves to the Kentucky Senate where a trial would take place. A two-thirds vote could convict a governor who, at that point, could be removed from office.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

