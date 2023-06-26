Group holding event to honor those helping others in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is working to make sure the people who work toward the greater good of the community are recognized and celebrated for their contributions.

In August, members of Leadership Lexington will host the first Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball’ at the Longship Club inside Kroger Field as a way to say - “thank you.”

“We want those people to know that we see them and we appreciate them,” said Jessica Bowman, project coordinator for the Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball.

By day, Bowman is the battalion chief for the Lexington Fire Department but, over the past year, she was also a student in Leadership Lexington’s 2022-2023 class.

“That was just a good opportunity for me to further invest in my community and my career and to meet other people that are facing some of the same challenges that we are,” said Bowman.

During the year, Bowman says the class picks a few community projects to do. Thus came the Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball.

“I don’t think anybody gets into teaching or social services or non-profits for the recognition, but I think everyone appreciates to hear when the work they’re doing is making a positive impact in the lives of others,” Bowman said.

Bowman says they’ll be giving out seven awards, which include awards like the ‘Emerging Hero Award’ and the ‘Lifeline Hero Award.’ The overall winner will be named the 2023 ‘Lexington Unsung Hero.’

“Anybody in public or civil service positions, so churches, non-profits, social workers, police, fire, E-911. We know those people are out there. We need the community’s help in identifying who they are,” said Bowman.

Bowman says they’ve already received a couple dozen nominations, but they still need more. If you know someone who’s making a big impact on the community, you have until the end of the month to nominate them.

The ball will be held on August 5 at 6 p.m. Click here if you’re interested in attending or being a sponsor.

