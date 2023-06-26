Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/25: UK President Eli Capiluto; ACLU Policy Strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/25: UK President Eli Capiluto; ACLU Policy Strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the president of the University of Kentucky, Eli Capiluto and ACLU policy strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna.

UK will have a nearly $7 billion dollar budget upcoming, much of that is because of expansions at UK Healthcare.

The University also, once again, expects record enrollment, and that presents housing challenges.

UK Athletics is moving to alcohol sales at most of its events, and the university is involved in all kinds of research that also brings big dollars to the campus.

It’s a busy time for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky as issues swirl in Frankfort.

The ACLU is often accused of championing liberal causes, but its efforts can swing both ways and one of its goals is to protect citizens from what it calls unreasonable government intrusion.

The group often sues on behalf of marginalized groups, but it also champions freedom of speech issues.

With abortion, transgender issues and fights over where cases can be heard and who can sue, it’s an important time to catch up.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TORNADO WATCH
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey is tracking severe weather
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.
UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession
With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their...
”I’ll definitely be more cautious about where I take her out”: Local pet owners concerned after bat with rabies found in Lexington
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather...
Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/25: UK President Eli Capiluto; ACLU Policy Strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County