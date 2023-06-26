Kentucky Newsmakers 6/25: UK President Eli Capiluto; ACLU Policy Strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the president of the University of Kentucky, Eli Capiluto and ACLU policy strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna.

UK will have a nearly $7 billion dollar budget upcoming, much of that is because of expansions at UK Healthcare.

The University also, once again, expects record enrollment, and that presents housing challenges.

UK Athletics is moving to alcohol sales at most of its events, and the university is involved in all kinds of research that also brings big dollars to the campus.

It’s a busy time for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky as issues swirl in Frankfort.

The ACLU is often accused of championing liberal causes, but its efforts can swing both ways and one of its goals is to protect citizens from what it calls unreasonable government intrusion.

The group often sues on behalf of marginalized groups, but it also champions freedom of speech issues.

With abortion, transgender issues and fights over where cases can be heard and who can sue, it’s an important time to catch up.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.