Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather radios failed to sound alerts during Sunday’s severe weather.

All homes and businesses in Madison County received ALERT FM radios earlier this year as part of a federally funded program. However, many people noticed they did not receive alerts Sunday night.

According to emergency management officials, the National Weather Service is responsible for issuing severe weather warnings and activating ALERT FM units when a warning is issued.

We’re told that did not happen Sunday night.

Emergency officials say they’re working with NWS to figure out what went wrong.

We’ll keep you updated.

