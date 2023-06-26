Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night

Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather...
Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather radios failed to sound alerts during Sunday’s severe weather.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather radios failed to sound alerts during Sunday’s severe weather.

All homes and businesses in Madison County received ALERT FM radios earlier this year as part of a federally funded program. However, many people noticed they did not receive alerts Sunday night.

According to emergency management officials, the National Weather Service is responsible for issuing severe weather warnings and activating ALERT FM units when a warning is issued.

We’re told that did not happen Sunday night.

Emergency officials say they’re working with NWS to figure out what went wrong.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TORNADO WATCH
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey is tracking severe weather
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.
UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession
With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their...
”I’ll definitely be more cautious about where I take her out”: Local pet owners concerned after bat with rabies found in Lexington
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/25: UK President Eli Capiluto; ACLU Policy Strategists Jackie McGranahan and Kung Njuguna
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
We are staying in contact tonight with state emergency management leaders. They say they...
State emergency leaders are preparing to combat severe weather damage