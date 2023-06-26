Man’s business ‘completely ruined’ as storm rolls through Richmond

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Madison County residents are dealing with the aftermath of the powerful storms that rolled through Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Windows were shattered. Houses riddled with holes from hail. Large trees were brought down by the wind and rain.

One man says his business is ‘completely ruined’ after the storm.

Nathan Smith says he’s run a firework tent from a gas station along the Richmond Bypass for the last 17 years. He was in it when the storm took a dangerous turn late Sunday night.

“I was inside the tent when the severe weather alert went off,” Smith said. “I tried to stay with the tent, as long as I could, but when the polls started coming up, I had to bail.”

Smith made a break for his car, getting hit by golf ball size hail along the way. He stayed with the tent through the night and into the morning, hoping to salvage anything he can.

“It’s going to be a big hit,” Smith said. “I’ve probably lost about $35,000 in fireworks.”

As a new day dawned, many more in Madison County discovered their damaged doors, windows and more, and the repair work began.

We’re getting a better look at damage this morning in Madison County.



This tree came down last night, crushing a shed behind a home on Speedwell Road. @JimWKYT @AlexaMintonWX @Kentuckyweather @WKYT pic.twitter.com/xRLWN8sg9I — Jeremy Tombs (@jeremy_tombs) June 26, 2023

On Speedwell Road, Sharron Stepp’s backyard tree came crashing down, crushing a shed.

“In June, the first of June, we always have a cousin’s picnic under this tree,” said Stepp. “We have the best time and it’s always pretty weather.”

While they won’t have a tree to sit under next year, Stepp is just grateful the tree didn’t topple over toward her home.

“I’m very, very blessed. The Lord took care of me last night,” said Stepp.

Stepp tells us that she actually lost her last home to a fire. So, that really changed her perspective on what matters. While she’s sad to have lost her “she shed” and the tree, she says things can be replaced, but people can’t.

Fortunately, Madison County Emergency Management tells us they have no reports of injuries. Emergency management asks you to give any damage reports you have at 859-424-6787.

