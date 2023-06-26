Neighbors upset after artwork disappears from Lexington bus stop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of one lexington neighborhood are upset after an art display was removed.

When Lexington resident Laverne Zabielski realized the art was gone from the bus stop at East Third and Elm Tree called her council member, Tayna Fogle.

“I am very concerned, especially when I get calls at after 11:30 PM, and it’s constituents and people from the community that is devastated about this piece of artwork that has been taken down,” said Councilmember Fogle.

At first, they thought LexTran was responsible for removing the art, but WKYT learned that wasn’t the case. The artist behind the piece, Lavon Van Williams Jr., was the one who asked for it to be taken down.

“It was meant here to inspire the community and also to say that as African Americans in Lexington, Ky., that we did exist, and this street is Third St., and that is where at the very beginning is where all the businesses was,” said Lavon.

Lavon says his art was meant to represent joy and history. He said, for three years, he was proud his art stood on this street, but seeing it defaced hurt.

“To me, it lost that spiritual quality of the community, and so I asked them to take it down,” Lavon said.

However, he says this display won’t remain empty for long. Soon new art will be installed in the coming weeks, and this time it will be protected to prevent damage.

