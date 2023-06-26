Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

TORNADO WATCH
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey is tracking severe weather
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.
UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession
Jeep owners came together in Powell County Sunday afternoon in an attempt to break a Guinness...
“Mindblowing”: Guinness World Records attempt for largest parade of Jeeps in Powell County
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

'That could've been us': Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns
A North Carolina man celebrated his 100th birthday in the sky.
‘Best feeling of freedom’: 100-year-old pilot celebrates milestone birthday in the air
Fallen 100-year-old maple tree damages several headstones in Jessamine Co. cemetery
Fallen 100-year-old maple tree damages several headstones in Jessamine Co. cemetery
Melanie Hamblin, 40, is facing a first-degree arson charge and four counts of wanton...
Woman facing arson charge after fire at Lexington apartment complex