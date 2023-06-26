State emergency leaders are preparing to combat severe weather damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We are staying in contact tonight with state emergency management leaders. They say they activated their level 3 severe weather plan.

“We’ve been having calls and meetings about this weather event for a few days now,” said Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker.

Across the commonwealth, emergency management crews are preparing to respond to severe weather threats in the area.

“We plan for and prepare for that worst case scenario of today’s prediction. we’re hoping it’s the least impactful of the predictions, but we plan for the worst so that way we’re ready for anything that comes in between,” said Slinker.

Tornado warnings, high speed wind, heavy rain, and large hail is predicted for areas with these severe weather threats. Meaning the state’s EOC team is on call

“Tonight we have activated to a level 3. 5 is normal operations, 1 is federal, state, and local deployment in to the EOC.”

This means we are in the middle of this range of severity.

Because of this they will be keeping an eye out for all potential emergencies, but the issues they’re expecting are power outages and blocked roadways.

“Our energy folks with our state energy and evironment cabinet will come in, the transportation cabinet will be there. We have to open and repair roadways or they’ll haul supplies sometimes they fill that role as well.”

Regardless of what occurs, they assure us that the organization would always rather be over prepared for an emergency than under prepared

“We’ll always work through it and be there for those in need.”

