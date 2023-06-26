Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the decision in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act.

The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after they agreed to hear the Alabama case.

The case had separately been appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The justices said that appeal now could go forward in advance of next year’s congressional elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TORNADO WATCH
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey is tracking severe weather
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.
UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession
With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their...
”I’ll definitely be more cautious about where I take her out”: Local pet owners concerned after bat with rabies found in Lexington
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
Sounders, a world record-breaking diving dog, is competing in San Diego to try and break his...
Dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say