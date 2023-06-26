Everyday Kentucky
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, Blue Grass Energy was reporting more than 18,000 customers without power.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe storms that rolled across central Kentucky Sunday night have left thousands of people without power.

As of 11 p.m., more than 18,000 Blue Grass Energy customers were without power in the Lexington area. Many of those outages were in Jessamine and Franklin Counties.

Blue Grass Energy says the company lost a transmission line that feeds several substations during the storms. The company is also reporting trees on some power lines, and lightning damage to some of its equipment.

As of 11 p.m., more than 38,000 Kentucky Utilities customers statewide were without power, according to the company’s online outage map.

