UK lands commitment from West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell

Mitchell has been at UMass, Texas, and with the Mountaineers
tre mitchell
tre mitchell(Chet White/UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK basketball getting a commitment from West Virginia grad-transfer Tre Mitchell. The newest Wildcat goes 6′9″ 225 lbs. and has been something of a journeyman during his collegiate career with stops at UMass, Texas, and West Virginia. However, Mitchell has shown he can score at all three schools scoring 1,398 points with 597 rebounds.

Mitchell was not shy in expressing his thoughts about the Wildcats and John Calipari. “Cal is a Hall of Fame coach who understands the game and the players he wants to play for him, but it’s the lifelong relationships with his players that stood out to me the most. That only happens when you know someone cares about their players.”

Last season, with the Mountaineers, Mitchell averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game shooting 47% from the field.

