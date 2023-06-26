Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

WATCH: Record-breaking dog jumps more than 36 feet in competition

Sounders competed in San Diego to try to break his own world record. (Credit: KRMB via CNN Newsource)
By KFMB Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - Sounders, a world record-holding diving dog, competed in San Diego to try to break his own record.

More than 100 dogs competed in the North America Dog Diving event at Valley Center Dog Dock.

“What’s needed most to be a dock diving dog is driving. They need to want to get that toy no matter what,” dog trainer Pam Sheets said.

Laurel Bankey is the owner of Sounders, an 8-year-old whippet.

“There’s never been a dog in the world that has jumped farther or higher than him. He jumped 36 feet 11 inches for distance,” she said.

Last fall, Sounders set the record for a 9-foot vertical jump.

“He’s one of those one-in-a-million whippets that just has the confidence and drive to do anything to get that toy,” Sheets said.

Sounders plans to splash new records soon. His next big competition is in October.

Copyright 2023 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TORNADO WATCH
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey is tracking severe weather
Power Outages
Thousands lose power after severe weather hits central Kentucky
The 20-year-old was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.
UK football player arrested for DUI, marijuana possession
With concerns of rabies growing in the area, pet owners are concerned for the safety of their...
”I’ll definitely be more cautious about where I take her out”: Local pet owners concerned after bat with rabies found in Lexington
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA reports one person dead at airport

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.
Most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with guns, study says
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
Madison County Emergency Management is working to figure out why the newly-issued weather...
Madison Co. officials trying to figure out why weather radios didn’t sound Sunday night