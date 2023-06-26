Woman facing arson charge after fire at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of arson after an apartment fire in Lexington over the weekend.

Melanie Hamblin, 40, is facing a first-degree arson charge and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ryan Circle for a report of a structure fire.

According to the Herald Leader, two people were trapped inside the home when crews arrived at the scene. Fire officials say one person was removed from a second-story window of the structure before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Herald Leader reports Hamblin admitted to investigators that she started the fire.

Three people will be displaced due to fire damage. Red Cross will be assisting those individuals.

