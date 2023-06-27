2023 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home builders talk purpose behind project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Next week tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway will go on sale.

Construction on the home in Lexington at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace off Polo Club Boulevard started back in February, and it has really gone up fast.

As we approach the completion, we wanted to introduce you to the builders, a family-oriented business that felt like partnering with St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital was the right thing to do.

The construction of a St. Jude Dream Home is more than just boards and nails, it’s about purpose, and one Chris and Chellie Mulberry felt drawn to be a part of this year.

“You never know when your world might be turned upside down with a diagnosis that could just rock your whole world. So, the fact that St. Jude does all they do for those families, the support not just for the kids, but for the mom and the dad and the siblings it’s amazing that we can just be a part of that,” said Chris Mulberry, owner of Mulberry Builders.

Mulberry Builders is a husband-and-wife team.

They started dating in college about the same time Chris started flipping houses.

“So, she helped when we started dating, she was helping me with the houses I was flipping. She had some interest in design so she would start designing them, picking out materials, but she also did a lot of the work. In the beginning, we did a lot of the work ourselves,” said Mulberry.

In 2010 they started Mulberry Builders and have grown it into a business of 15 employees focused on new construction, remodel work and a roofing business.

“I think it’s safe to say that I’m pretty proud of what we have done, but it’s not because of me. It’s because of the team we’ve got. From the very beginning we have been blessed with very hard workers that kind of saw our vision,” said Mulberry.

Take one step into their model home, and you know this is a family-run business.

Little shoes mean the Mulberry children often join Mom and Dad at the office.

Chris grew up learning trade work, Chellie focuses on design, and as a mom, she is always focused on one important element.

“As a designer I want it to look good, and I want it to be appealing, but it also needs to be very functional,” said Chellie Mulberry.

The Mulberry’s say teaming up with St. Jude was something that fit perfectly in their business model, and they are proud to know they are helping ensure the mission of St. Jude for sick children.

“So, anything I can do that we can do as a company to provide support to just assist in any way we are happy to do it,” said Chellie Mulberry.

As this 2500 square foot home nears completion, the Mulberry’s say you can expect top-of-the-line work from a company all in for St. Jude.

“I would love for them to be able to see quality and to see our heart,” said Chellie Mulberry.

At the end of the day, it’s that heart and the house they build will be what gets you to buy a ticket.

“We want them to see the passion that our team and our people put into it, and hopefully they can get behind it. Maybe next year they will buy two tickets instead of one,” said Mulberry.

Tickets, which are $100 a piece, for a chance to win the Lexington St. Jude Dream home will go on sale Thursday, July 6, 2023.

When you buy a ticket, you are helping in the St. Jude mission which ensures no family ever receives a bill while their child is being treated for childhood cancer.

